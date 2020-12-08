Retired educator created a model of the USS West Virginia

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF)

The USS West Virginia was hard hit in the bombing of Pearl Harbor.

The battleship was repaired and returned to action later in World War II.

It was finally dismantled in 1959, and is now part of history.

But there’s an amazing model of the USS West Virginia, built by a retired teacher in Warwood.

Gregory Gikas had two favorite subjects as a child–art and history.

Now he’s a woodcarver, and he uses those two passions–art and history–to create amazing things.

This year, he spent six months creating the USS West Virginia from scratch.

In fact, from scraps of wood and metal that neighbors threw out.

“Just go up the alley on Friday morning before the garbage men come, and you can find all kinds of metal and wood,” he said with a smile. “Anything you need!”

The only thing he had to purchase was a tube of glue.

And everything works and moves.

“The big guns–the turret guns–they move almost 360 degrees,” said Gikas.

The tiny life boats on the deck are made from dowel rods that he hollowed out.

The turret guns are made from nails.

And quite a few parts were made from dryer vent pipes.

Gikas’ late father built many things in their home, from the front door to the coffee table.

“He could paint, he could carve,” Gikas recalled. “And I used to watch him build things when I was a little kid. I would hand him tools that I thought he would need. And that’s how I got started.”

It took six months to build this model.

It also took two things he values greatly–patience and perseverance.

“Things will work out if you take your time,” Gikas said. “Don’t get in a hurry. Don’t get disgruntled. People hit a little difficulty and they say this is too hard. But nothing is too hard if you work at it.”

He’s already looking forward to his next project–the landing craft from the D-Day Invasion.