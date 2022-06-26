WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Nearly half a century of giving, reaching out, and spreading the word of God.

The legacy of Reverend Darrell Cummings rang out at the Bethlehem Apostolic Temple tonight, as they celebrated his 42nd pastoral anniversary.

He’s one of the longest serving pastors in the Ohio Valley, having spent 32 years in Wheeling and 18 years in Weirton, along with 10 years in Ashtabula, Ohio.

Gospel musician Bishop Harold Rayford was the guest of honor and wailed on the saxophone as the choir sang along.

Member Hannah Cohen says he’s like a spiritual leader and father to her.

He helps shape you into becoming a leader, so he pours out to the community, to each individual that comes into this place. Hannah Cohen, Bethlehem Apostolic Temple member

Pastor Cummings has a busy summer ahead.

He’ll be installed as a bishop of the Pentecostal Assemblies of the World on July 7th.