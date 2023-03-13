GLEN DALE, W.Va. (WTRF) – Packing 40,000 meals in just two-hours sounds like a lofty goal, but a group of area Rotary Clubs are teaming up to make it happen.

This Saturday, Rise Against Hunger will bring all the supplies.

The Rotary Clubs of Moundsville, New Martinsville and Wheeling and other community volunteers will pack the meals to be sent all over the world.

We do a lot of donations for local people for hunger, but this is even for people more extreme than that that seriously would starve. It’s a level of hunger that we just can’t even fathom. To be able to provide this food for them, each packet provides enough food for four people. Sharon Welsch, Assistant Governor, Area 2, Rotary District 7545

They will be filled with nutritious ingredients and taken to areas of extreme poverty or those devastated by natural disasters.

One of the unique things they do with this food is they send it to schools in third world countries because the kids don’t go to school, but if they feed them in school the parents will send them to school to get food. So, they just happen to get an education while they’re there getting their food. Sharon Welsch, Assistant Governor, Area 2, Rotary District 7545

All meals will be packed this Saturday, March 18 at St. Jude’s Church Hall in Glen Dale.

They’ll be working from 9:00 in the morning until Noon.

The group welcomes anyone who wants to come volunteer, saying that while it’s a busy day, it’s also fun to get so many organizations together to help others.

That room is amazing. It’s so fast-paced. Every thousand meals they pack they bang a gong and people cheer. It’s real up-beat and fun and everybody’s there to do a good thing for somebody else. Sharon Welsch, Assistant Governor, Area 2, Rotary District 7545

For more information on Rise Against Hunger, visit riseagainsthunger.org.