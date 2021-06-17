Running a business keeps this family even closer than most

Ross and Bob Stoltz are the owners and operators of 11 local McDonalds restaurants.

Ross started when he was younger and now the family is beginning to carry on his legacy.

“He started as a crew person, how many years ago dad, in 1965 as a French fry guy and he’s built it up all these years to the point where we have 11 restaurants.” Bob Stoltz – Owner and operator

Ross said that it was important that his family was involved, even from a young age.

“Mandy started in the first store I bought when she was 12 and then Bob started when he was 14.” Ross Stoltz – Owner and operator

And now, his children are taking over and running the restaurants much to the pleasure of their father.

“I thought that was great” Ross Stoltz – Owner and operator

“Well you strongly encouraged it.” Bob Stoltz – Owner and operator

Working with family may seem stressful to most of us, but it can also be a blessing.

“There’s challenges to working with your family and I think anybody who works with their family will tell you that. But its best to know that at the end of the day we all have each others backs and we all have somebody we can trust.” Bob Stoltz – Owner and operator

Bob Stoltz says he has big shoes to fill but is proud to continue what his father started.

“A lot of kids are proud of their dads, and I can certainly say me and my sister are very proud of my dad. We’re just grateful we get to see him every day and work with him. So yeah, it’s a special day.” Bob Stoltz – Owner and operator

And as for their plans for father’s day