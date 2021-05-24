Salsa Joe’s Tex-Mex Smokehouse opening in Wheeling

Good News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

Salsa Joe’s Tex-Mex Smokehouse is about to open its doors for the first time in Wheeling.

It’s located in the former Undo’s in Elm Grove and features Tex-Mex favorites such as tacos, burritos and smoked brisket. It will also include the Cantina 14 Tequila Bar that will showcase a number of signature drinks. 

The new location will celebrate with a soft opening tomorrow and a grand opening planned in the next month. 

” We are very excited to be in Wheeling. We are happy to be here. I’m from Bellaire Ohio. So I am a native and really enjoy the Ohio Valley and enjoy the people. It’s good to see everybody back. I was gone several years. That’s where I started Salsa Joe’s out in Texas. Very excited back to the Ohio Valley to share with everybody.”

Tom Strussion. Owner, Salsa Joe’s

The new location will feature live entertainment and a Sunday buffett.

 Strussion also recently opened a Salsa Joe’s in Belmont County just outside of St Clairsville.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter