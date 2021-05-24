Salsa Joe’s Tex-Mex Smokehouse opening in Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

Salsa Joe’s Tex-Mex Smokehouse is about to open its doors for the first time in Wheeling.

It’s located in the former Undo’s in Elm Grove and features Tex-Mex favorites such as tacos, burritos and smoked brisket. It will also include the Cantina 14 Tequila Bar that will showcase a number of signature drinks.

The new location will celebrate with a soft opening tomorrow and a grand opening planned in the next month.

” We are very excited to be in Wheeling. We are happy to be here. I’m from Bellaire Ohio. So I am a native and really enjoy the Ohio Valley and enjoy the people. It’s good to see everybody back. I was gone several years. That’s where I started Salsa Joe’s out in Texas. Very excited back to the Ohio Valley to share with everybody.” Tom Strussion. Owner, Salsa Joe’s

The new location will feature live entertainment and a Sunday buffett.

Strussion also recently opened a Salsa Joe’s in Belmont County just outside of St Clairsville.