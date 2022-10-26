BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) – Santa Claus is coming to town!

No really, he is.

Santa told 7News that he’ll be back soon to spread Christmas cheer at a few events in the area. While he’s here, you can catch his special show called “The Legend of Santa Clause”.

Santa himself will explain his history and how he came to exist.

He’ll start from the early days, talk abut Saint Nicholas, his time in Europe, coming to America and his life through modern times.

It’s a wonderful feeling of giving joy and giving love to children. I love the hugs. I love the smiles. It’s rewarding in today’s world to share with people that you don’t always get what you want for Christmas. Santa brings you what you need. Just like St. Nicholas did, he brought bread and fruit and nuts and fire wood for people to heat their homes. Santa still does that today. Santa Clause

Santa said he also plans to share stories about the reindeer, elves and answer questions from the audience.

He’s got costume changes and more to bring a little mystery and magic.

Santa also has a very important message for the children.

Most importantly I’m here to tell the children what they should do in anticipation of Christmas to be able to receive more gifts. How they should behave and what the true meaning of Christmas is. The true meaning of Christmas is not getting, but giving. Santa Clause

Join Santa on Sunday, November 6th at 3:00 p.m. in the theatre at Ohio University Eastern.

Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for students. You can purchase tickets at the St. Clairsville Area Chamber of Commerce office at 117 East Main Street, or on their website at stcchamber.com. The Belmont County Tourism Office at the Ohio Valley Mall also has tickets for sale.

After the show, Santa will be available to take pictures with everyone.

While it is a family-friendly show, Santa recommends that all children be seven and older.