Nosy reindeer with antlers in the winter snow (Getty)

INTERNATIONAL (WTRF) — Preparations are underway for the big day and that means giving health check ups to Santa’s reindeer,

It has been confirmed that Santa’s nine reindeer all have a clean bill of health which grant the magical reindeer clearance for their overnight deliveries on December 24.

According to a report by the Pennsylvania Capital-Star, veterinarian, Dr. Kevin Brightbill, in Pennsylvania and the Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding have received the highly anticipated Certificate of Veterinary Inspections directly from the North Pole.

The certificate states that each of the reindeer are physically fit for their 41-million-mile trip all over the world.

The reindeer will deliver approximately 111 million presents, however information is still coming in from the revisions from the naughty and nice list.

Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, meaning thunder, Blitzen, and Rudolph, have all been cleared for takeoff.

With the serious winter weather that is covering much of North America, it is no surprise that Santa will include the most famous reindeer of all, Rudolph.

The stunning creatures were reported as infectious and contagious disease free, which is a big relief to the elves that take care of them at the North Pole.

Top Reindeer Elf reported that they are in good spirits and are ready for their big flight.

Veterinarians all over the world are pleased to hear the news.

The reindeers communicated that they appreciate their doctor’s skill, and all the animal caretakers in the world.