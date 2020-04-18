Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Saturday recognized as ‘National Linemen Appreciation Day

Good News

by: CNN Newsource

Posted: / Updated:

WASHINGTON (CNN) – Saturday is recognized as ‘National Linemen Appreciation Day.’

It’s not about honoring football players but the lineworkers who maintain the power grid.

Described as an incredibly dangerous job, OSHA says about 56 linemen die each year for everyone 100,000 on the job while tens of thousands get injured.

Linemen are very essential, battling Mother Nature to ensure hospitals, businesses and homes maintain power.

As a way to honor these brave men and women, the U.S. Senate has designated April 18 as ‘Linemen Appreciation Day.’

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter