Saturday recognized as ‘National Linemen Appreciation Day

WASHINGTON (CNN) – Saturday is recognized as ‘National Linemen Appreciation Day.’

It’s not about honoring football players but the lineworkers who maintain the power grid.

Described as an incredibly dangerous job, OSHA says about 56 linemen die each year for everyone 100,000 on the job while tens of thousands get injured.

Linemen are very essential, battling Mother Nature to ensure hospitals, businesses and homes maintain power.

As a way to honor these brave men and women, the U.S. Senate has designated April 18 as ‘Linemen Appreciation Day.’

