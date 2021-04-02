Saved by the Belt: Ohio driver honored for buckling up

St. Clairsville, Ohio (WTRF) – Here’s more proof that buckling up is a necessity every time you get in the car.

Highway Patrol officers honored a driver in St. Clairsville today, whose decision to wear his seatbelt ended up being crucial.

Kennard Miller’s car was hit by a truck on State Route 7 in Monroe County, but his injuries were minimized by his safety belt.

The Patrol presented him with a ‘Saved by the Belt’ award, which recognizes Ohio drivers who have benefited from making safe choices.

Kennard also received a special ‘Saved by the Belt’ license plate bracket.

The award was given out by none other than his own son Jared, a trooper from the Marietta post.