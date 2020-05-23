https://www.wtrf.com/live-streaming-video/

Senior athletes receive sendoff parade at Brooke High School

Good News

by: Tyler Saxton

Posted: / Updated:

WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) – More high school students were honored in a unique way on Friday.

Brooke High School celebrated their seniors who played spring sports with a social distancing parade.

Festivities began at 7:30 p.m. with a lineup of decorated vehicles. After the parade, students had their pictures taken and the school mascot made a special appearance.

This is just another example of local high schools finding special ways to honor their Class of 2020 seniors.

Latest Posts:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

video

More Video

Ohio Lottery

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

More Top News

WTRF 7News Twitter