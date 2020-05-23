Senior athletes receive sendoff parade at Brooke High School

WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) – More high school students were honored in a unique way on Friday.

Brooke High School celebrated their seniors who played spring sports with a social distancing parade.

Festivities began at 7:30 p.m. with a lineup of decorated vehicles. After the parade, students had their pictures taken and the school mascot made a special appearance.

This is just another example of local high schools finding special ways to honor their Class of 2020 seniors.

