Several ways to donate for ‘Giving Tuesday’

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – May 5 marks Giving Tuesday, a day dedicated to giving back to charitable organizations.

The United Way encourages all Americans to donate to their favorite charity or their own organization.

The United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley raises funds all year-long for organizations and programs that assist the biggest needs to the area.

If you want to give directly to the COVID-19 Response Fund, we have that available on our website. Also, you will see on most social media pages from lots of agencies specific links going out. So, tomorrow we will have a link going out to support our campaign. Jessica Rine, Executive Director – United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley

There is also a ‘Spare Change’ option available.

Once you purchase something using your debit or credit card, the total will automatically round up to the nearest dollar with the excess change being donated to the United Way.

