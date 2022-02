Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – They came, they saw, they spelled…Twenty students at Bridge Street Middle School showed off their smarts in the spelling bee this afternoon.

7news reporter Colin Roose served as the announcer, with members of the Wheeling Nailers on the judging panel.

Seventh grader Caleb Adams was named the winner, with fellow 7th grader Liam Queen the runner-up.

Both will compete against other sharp spellers at next week’s county spelling bee at Wheeling Park.