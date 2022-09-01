TRIADELPHIA, W.Va. (WTRF) — Sitting still and accepting pets is all in a day’s work for one employee of the Ohio County Sheriff’s Office.

Remington the therapy dog came to Middle Creek Elementary for a show-and-tell.

He was brought in from Pennsylvania by the Ohio Valley Wellness Coalition.

And as you might guess, his sole job is to take some of the stress out of the more difficult police cases.

Third-graders were happy to give him all the attention as his handler told them what a dog’s life is like.

As you can see from the picture…it isn’t too bad.

Whenever I first saw him, my heart started pumping with happiness, and like, once I got to pet him, it was like I was in heaven. Melody, Middle Creek 3rd grader

He loves attention, he loves being around people, and wherever he is, everyone is usually happy. Nicole Seifert, Remington’s handler

Not only is Remy a pure-bred Golden Retriever, he also comes from canine royalty.

His uncle was a winning Westminster show dog.