Short film makes silver screen premiere in Wheeling

Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – The land of the silver screen and big-budget movies seemed a little closer tonight, when a movie made its world premiere in downtown Wheeling.

Called “How to Tie a Tie,” it tells the story of a high schooler whose father disowns him and his journey to learn about becoming a man.

The 350-capacity Scottish Rite Cathedral sold out for the event.

Director Shawn Holmes made it with students from a film school in Monessen, PA, and hired actors with a serious pedigree from across the country.

I brought in a bunch of great actors from New York and Richmond and Pittsburgh, who have been in stuff like Law and Order and the Addams Family movies, and we have a really great cast, and you know, everyone just brought their A game. Shawn Holmes, Director, “How to Tie a Tie”

Holmes says his latest film is a departure from his usual work of writing thrillers.

He hopes to use the 20-minute movie as a springboard to a longer feature-length version in the future.