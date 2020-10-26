Show of Hands voting begins today

WHEELING, W.Va. –- Online voting for Wheeling Heritage’s Show of Hands event begins today and will continue through Sunday, Nov. 1.

Short videos of each participant can be viewed by visiting wheelingheritage.org/vote. The community is encouraged to view, share and vote online for the project they feel is most worthwhile. All of the donations collected through online voting will be awarded to the winner.

The following business owners are in the running in hopes of securing funding for their businesses:

Terry Jill Bonar, Making Magic: Making Magic is a full-service floral and event planning boutique located in Warwood. Owner Terry Jill Bonar provides unique, bespoke floral design that turns the everyday into something extraordinary. Winning Show of Hands would put Terry Jill on the fast-track to opening the doors of her shop.

Elizabeth Gramby, Table 304: Table 304 elevates gatherings of all sizes across the Ohio Valley with their delectable grazing tables, boards and boxes. Elizabeth started her business out of her home in December 2019, creating one-of-a-kind tables and boards during the holidays. Money from a Show of Hands win would help Table 304 secure a kitchen space in downtown Wheeling that would also serve as a venue available to rent for meetings, showers and other small events.

Kahlie Wilson, Healthy Vibes for You: Healthy Vibes for You, located in Centre Market, is a nutrition club that has helped customers improve their wellbeing since 2017. Like many small businesses, Kahlie has experienced financial hardships this year due to the coronavirus. A Show of Hands win would help Healthy Vibes for You restock their depleted inventory, invest in extra cleaning supplies to keep their employees and customers safe and enhance their POS system.

Grant Coleman, Mugshots: Mugshots is a coffee shop and eatery in downtown Wheeling striving to be a “third space” for the people who live and work in the greater Wheeling area. Their doors opened just one week prior to West Virginia’s state-wide stay at home order went into effect. Winning Show of Hands would help Mugshots purchase outdoor furniture for their soon-to-be-completed back deck and patio area overlooking Wheeling Heritage Port and the Ohio River.

About Wheeling Heritage:

Wheeling Heritage is a catalyst for the revitalization of Wheeling. Through historic preservation, community development, and the arts, we help to tell Wheeling’s story and shape its future. We seek to improve the quality of life in Wheeling by preserving and investing in our city, collaborating with others, and engaging the citizens of Wheeling in our work.