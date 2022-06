WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – A fraternity of fun and fellowship filled the McClure Ballroom tonight as Shriners gathered from several different states.

The Potentate Ball included members from Erie, Philadelphia and Dayton as they came together for a formal dinner.

The potentate himself was there to welcome guests, of which there are only about 200 in the entire world.

The Shriners run a network of 22 hospitals for children across the US.