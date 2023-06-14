STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — The King of Cool may have moved on to the big time after his childhood in Steubenville, but the city that raised him never forgot him.

This week’s Dean Martin Festival will remind us that he not only made records, he broke them at the box office.

He captivated TV audiences and shared several cigars with Frank Sinatra, and the city is ready to celebrate what would be his 106th birthday.

The Festival will show the star the way 1950s and ’60s audiences saw him…not just with a mic in his hand, but on a movie set as well.

“I think he’s often thought of as a singer primarily, but I don’t think people realize just how many movies he was in and what a remarkable Hollywood career he had.” John Kuhner, Owner of Bookmarx, movie organizer

The festival will finish with a showing of his 1959 hit Rio Bravo this Saturday at 8 o’clock, a co-starring role with John Wayne.

It will be screened at the Grand Theater, where at 6 the film High Noon will be shown…a movie Wayne considered so anti-American he made Rio Bravo as a response.

Organizer John Kuhner is the owner of Bookmarx downtown and wanted to show how bright Martin’s Hollywood star shined.

“And I realized that if the Dean Martin Festival is still going to be here, people need to see these movies and get excited and have a reason to be excited about Dean Martin.” John Kuhner, Owner of Bookmarx, movie organizer

It won’t just be a revival of his memory either—it will also be one for the theater itself.

The 1920s cinema is in a multi-year process of rebuilding its grand Vaudeville stage.

It has an official Restoration Project group, who hopes that it will show much more than movies.

“We can have live performance, we can have music, we can show movies, you know, we can have comedy shows, we can have the local people put on their own events.” Scott Dressel, President, Grand Theater Restoration Project

The years of volunteer work will eventually pay off in both a classic style theater plus a 700-person upstairs ballroom.

Dressel says it’s the last of five movie venues still standing in Steubenville, and it’s time to bring a touch of that Golden Age grandeur back.

“So it’s really trying to accomplish something that will bring people back down in the thousands as opposed to tens and twenties.” Scott Dressel, President, Grand Theater Restoration Project

The Grand also has a century-old organ originally used to accompany silent movies.

The massive instrument is currently in its final stages of restoration.