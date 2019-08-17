Soccer season “kicks” into gear at Brooke High

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va (WTRF)

The ball is officially rolling for high-school soccer!

28 soccer teams from across the states of Ohio and West Virginia competed in Brooke High School’s “Soccerama” tournament Saturday.

The premier soccer event, spans across four fields and gives players the opportunity to warm up and offers coaches a moment to see where the teens need to improve before the start of the season.

Brooke High School has been hosting the tournament since 2014 and according to organizers, each year is a score!

“Every year it keeps growing and growing and the school admin helps me but I have a great booster organization that helps me organize this all,” said Joe Pepe, Organizer, Head Coach, Brooke High Boys Soccer Team.

The event is all fun and games. Scores from the tournament will not have any impact on the participating team’s records in the real season.