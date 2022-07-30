(WTRF) – Not long ago, 7News asked for the community’s help in finding a home for shelter animals in the Ohio Valley.

During Nexstar Broadcasting Founder’s Day of Caring Fur-Ever Friends Day about 15 animals found homes with new families. The event would not have been that successful without our partners at Softite Community Federal Credit Union.

Even after that event was over, Softite had one more gift for our local animal shelters. As it turns out, giving is something they do all year long.

We’re a small organization but we can do big things through the support of our community. Jill Walters, Jefferson County Humane Society

Two organizations that help our furry friends will be able to do plenty with the generous donations they received from Softite Community Federal Credit Union this week.

The best part, it was a little bit of a surprise.

The St. Clairsville and Mingo Junction branches each donated $500 to the Belmont County Animal Shelter and Jefferson County Humane Society.

Softite has always helped out with the shelter and we greatly appreciate the donation that they gave us because we do have a lot of medical bills right now. Lisa Duvall, Belmont County Dog Warden

Softite’s employees donate all year long and when the time came, they knew the money had to go to the animals.

All of us at Softite really like to give back to the community and that’s what we’re here for. It really touches our hearts to really give back, especially with animals right now. A lot of animals need help and we want to help them out. Mary Humphrey, Branch Supervisor, St. Clairsville

We’ve always collected money for our local animal shelters at the credit union and the Mingo Junction office has collected employee donations for casual Friday since we opened six years ago, so it means a lot to help our partners in the community. Sarah Malecha, Branch Supervisor, Mingo Junction

From vet bills to daily care of the animals, both animal shelters agree, this contribution will do a lot of good.