Soup Kitchen of Greater Wheeling receives generous food donation from Pittsburgh company

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Thanks to Pittsburgh’s Sysco Food Service’s donation, the soup kitchen of Greater Wheeling now has $12,000 worth of food.

During this time, the soup kitchen staff says they are serving close to 500 to 600 meals per week.

And relying all on community donations this food delivery is very important.

Donations are extremely important right now. We are 100 percent community funded so we rely on the community 100 percent so donations are extremely important to us right now with everything going on and everything being so uncertain we value our donations. Laura Mendoza – Executive assistant

We are in it for the long haul here we’re just working with our staff and as long as this goes on we hope to be able to cook for 500 to 600 meals a day. Becky Shilling-Rodocker – Executive Director

The food that was donated today is a higher quality food. Allowing the soup kitchen to make meals such as mushroom soup and blue cheese burgers.

They are currently open Monday Wednesday and Friday.

