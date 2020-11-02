Soup kitchen reopens after staff gets the all-clear

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF)

You may have noticed a crowd outside the Soup Kitchen of Greater Wheeling.

It has reopened after two weeks of closure.

Officials say they hate to ever close their doors.

But it was the only responsible choice, since a staff member tested positive for COVID 19 and the rest were placed in quarantine.

Patrons arrived hours before it opened at 11 a.m.

There were other agencies serving food for the past two weeks.

But dozens of soup kitchen patrons were anxious for that door to open.

“We’ve gotten a lot of phone calls asking if we’re open,” said Laura Mendoza, executive assistant. “We are still practicing social distancing. We are still wearing masks and gloves.”

“We always give out two home-cooked meals on Mondays and Wednesdays, and on Fridays we cover for the weekend so we give out three meals. We also give out sweets, granola bars, chips, anything we get donated,” said Caitlin Rodocker, coordinator of the Just For Kids program.

They are open for takeout only, Mondays Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

They also give emergency food baskets to families with children.