Special strings allow disabled people to play guitar

(AP) Musicians in St. Petersburg, Russia have created a modified guitar for people with disabilities that uses buttons and modified strings instead of traditional strings.
“The main innovation is that we have changed buttons to strings, but these strings are not like on an ordinary guitar, they do not make a sound because of fluctuation and therefore they are not pulled tight. You just need to slightly touch it and the chord or a note will be struck and you can play. The second major difference is that we have put here our own electronic device and sensor screen with the possibility to connect to the mobile app.”Maxim Matveitsov, technical director of Noli Music