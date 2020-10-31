Spirits in the Studio: A ghost hunt at WTRF

A ghost stands in the ruins of a demolished building in a scene from the film A Ghost Story.</em

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Halloween is the day for haunts and scares, but while we associate spirits with Halloween, they may be around us every day.

At WTRF we’ve heard a tale or two from long-time employees about some happenings inside our building.

So, we enlisted the help of our resident ghost hunter to see what we could find.

WTRF Chief Engineer Brad Stanford took 7News Anchor Kathryn Ghion for a paranormal tour of the station’s empty third floor and subbasement.

He has frequented haunted spots like Gettysburg, and even has his own unexplained occurrences from inside the station.

Brad brought along his basic tools including the Forward Looking Infrared Camera and PKE meter.



So, is WTRF haunted?