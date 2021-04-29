St. Clairsville students preparing for outdoor musical performances

ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – It been just over two years since theatre students at St. Clairsville High School have been able to perform a live musical, but in just over a week they will finally get their chance.

Their production of the Addams Family musical will open on Saturday, May 8.

This year the performance will be held outdoors at the High School Amphitheatre. That’s because Governor DeWine recently stated there is no limit on outdoor gatherings in Ohio.

Students said they have been working hard on the show and are thrilled to be able to finally perform in front of an audience.

It’s a great musical. It has a ton of really fun singing and dancing. All of the people that are a part of it do a great job in conveying the story and the characters. Abby Berk, Playing Morticia Addams

I’m a senior. It’s my last year, so I’m really glad to have this opportunity and perform this show with all of my friends. Gavin Shields, Playing Gomez Addams

The show is guaranteed a laugh. You are going to leave here feeling, not dark, but very happy. It’s really funny and you should come see it. Jayci Gorza, Playing Wednesday Addams

Tickets are only $10 and can be purchased on-line at stcschools.com. They are not available at the door.

Performances will take place on May 8, 9, and 10 and also the following weekend.