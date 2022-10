BELMONT COUNTY, Ohio (WTRF) — The lights are finally shining bright at St. Clairsville’s Capstone Soccer complex.

Kids have been playing on the 25-acre site on Airport Road since 2004, but when it got dark, it was game over.

Wednesday night, a dream came true for the kids when lights officially shone at the field.

David Hahn, president of the soccer association, said the lighting provides safety and will increase the number of kids being able to play.