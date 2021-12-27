St. Luke’s Episcopal Church offers free fresh fruits and veggies to start the year in a healthy way

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – By now, Christmas dinner is just a memory, and perhaps even the leftovers have vanished. So, St. Luke’s Church on Wheeling Island helped people to replenish their food supplies for free.

Their annual fruits and vegetables giveaway always follows on the heels of Christmas.

It’s a free shopping event that’s held every year that’s just like going to the grocery store, but without that pesky stop at the cash register.

It features everything from potatoes, onions, green peppers and grapes to tangerines, dates, celery and bananas.

The giveaway also has the added benefit of encouraging everyone to start the new year with some fresh, unprocessed food in the house.

Thanks to Jebbia’s Market, they donate all this produce, it’s a wonderful thing. It’s a good start for the new year. We have all the healthy vegetables and fruits, and anyone can come in and take them home. It’s a good start. Judy Rebich, Director, St. Luke’s Food Pantry

There is no residency or income requirement. Anyone who wants to can pick up as much as they want.

The church generally does this the first weekday after Christmas every year.

They donate anything that’s left over to organizations like the Soup Kitchen of Greater Wheeling and the House of Hagar.