St. Luke’s Episcopal Church reveals plans for this year’s Community Christmas Dinner

WHEELING, W. Va. (WTRF) – Last Christmas, St. Luke’s Community Christmas Dinner was take-out only, due to COVID restrictions.

The dinner of turkey and stuffing, ham, pieroghies, sweet potatoes, pies and cakes was still served, but only in to-go containers.

This year, the doors will be open, the tables will be set, the tree will be lit and the tradition of a true Christmas dinner will return.

The dining room is open this year, and we encourage folks to come and sit and eat. When the meal originated back in the ‘90s, the whole idea was not just the food but the fellowship. To have a place to sit and eat and talk to someone and not have to be by yourself on Christmas Day. And we’re a church. The whole idea of a church is to help build community. And we do that by sharing the table together. Don Rebich, Vestry Member and Lay Minister

Dinner will be served from Noon to 3:00 p.m.

Doors will open early, from 10:00 a.m. to Noon for coffee and donuts.

Takeout meals will still be available for anyone who prefers them. Anyone requesting large numbers of takeouts is asked to arrive after 1:00 p.m.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church is located at 200 South Penn Street on Wheeling Island.