WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — Students at St. Michael Parish School stepped up Friday to help a local charity in need.

The Catholic Charities Neighborhood Center notified the school on Wednesday that their situation was dire–they were almost out of food.

Students immediately went to work on a food drive, one the student council called the “Matthew 25:40 Challenge.”

Matthew 25:50 states: “The King will reply, ‘truly I tell you, whatever you did for one of the least of these brothers and sisters of mine, you did for me. As His followers, it is our duty to respond to the needs of our day with love, hope, and kindness.”

With this verse in mind, student council is challenging the Ohio Valley community to collect 2,540 canned goods and nonperishable items by Monday, Sept. 19.

As of Friday afternoon, St. Michael Parish School had collected 2,456 non-perishable items.

Special event at Underground Railroad Museum this weekend in Belmont County

The JR Knights and Linsly communities also collected numerous donations at their game. St. Michael Parish School thanked Linsly for helping with the food drive.

St. Michael Parish School also collected donations at the school and at the Finance Town Hall on Thursday.

Parishioners who wish to donate should bring canned goods or non-perishable items to any St. Michael’s Mass this weekend or to school on Monday.