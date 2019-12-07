Still have to do some holiday shopping? Check out ‘Handmade Holiday’ this Saturday

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Holiday shopping can be stressful, but Wheeling Heritage may have a solution.
They’ve gathered vendors together all in one place for the second annual Handmade Holiday on Saturday.
Wheeling’s Artisan Center will be filled with homemade, handcrafted fine arts and crafts items available for purchase.
If you find that perfect gift, you’ll also be supporting shopping local.
We have a lot of artists in this community and sometimes there’s not an outlet. They are not able to maybe open up a store front because of the expense, so events like these help them come in, be able to show their work, make contacts for future orders, and make a living with what they love doing.Chris Villamagna, Wheeling Heritage Program Manager
Handmade Holiday is Saturday, December 7 from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Wheeling’s Artisan Center.
More than 30 artists and vendors will be there with pottery, jewelry, candles and much more.
All the artists were hand-selected by Wheeling Heritage after an application process.
Admission is free and there will be coffee and hot chocolate while you shop.
The artists participating include:
- Annie’s Hands
- The Boord Potter
- The Blended Homestead
- Bomtron
- Cindy Fluharty
- Liz Hastings
- Rosalie Haizlett Illustration
- Logan Schmitt Illustration
- East Wheeling Clayworks
- Jekyll and Plaid
- Iridescence Jewelry
- Unique Treats by Jacquie
- Little Grave Creek Desins
- Vi Laux Glass Designs
- Shapeless Flame
- The Indigo Lab
- Apartment Two Art
- Lone Stone Designs
- Jes Reger
- Adeline Renee Handmade
- M. Elizabeth Collection
- MEM Squad
- Jamie Nation
- Barbara Bland
- Funky Ceramics
- Zac Templeton
- Lambros Tsuhlares
- Robert Villamagna
- The Cattle Dog Candle Co.
- Sew Much More
- River Valley Designs
- Bev West
- Ashton Woods Studio
- Quiet Nook Cottage Crafts
- Alex Wright
- The Wheeling Feeling
Latest Post:
- Giant, inflatable Ralphie goes on display outside ‘A Christmas Story’ house
- Anonymous donor gifts 6 children with bicycles for Christmas
- Perkins reopen doors in Moundsville following remodel
- Still have to do some holiday shopping? Check out ‘Handmade Holiday’ this Saturday
- Black Lung Clinic making return to OV under Trinity Health System