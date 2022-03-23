Wheeling, W.Va. (WTRF) – One thing was clear after Wheeling’s Public Safety ceremony—our day-to-day life is in both safe and honorable hands.

Whether police or fire, these public servants celebrate our best moments with us, and help us through our worst.

The city gathered to hear just a few of the times they brought justice and peace to our community.

Both the police and the fire department personnel do extraordinary things every day. But there are those things that stick out. Chief Jim Blazier, Wheeling Fire Department

Whether it was thwarting a planned robbery, making an arrest in a homicide case, or saving someone trapped in their car, their dedication to the citizens shined through.

New employees were also recognized, with one patrol officer saying the ceremony showed him the incredible people among his ranks.

This is definitely a great department to work for, and the fire department is amazing as well, so Wheeling should consider itself very lucky. Harrison Franks, Wheeling Patrol Officer

Newly promoted or retired officials were also given the spotlight along with their families—who had the honor of putting the new pins on their jackets.

But Chief Blazier says ultimately it’s not about those honors—they take on the long hours and dangerous work for the privilege of serving.

Makes you feel good inside, to know that you’ve done the best you can do for someone, and help them out in their roughest time. Chief Jim Blazier, Wheeling Fire Department

The next time you see one of themse men or women on the streets of Wheeling, just know that they’re on their way to do the incredible, so we don’t have to.