WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The future of Wheeling is sitting in our classrooms.

Those students will one day lead this area, so they need to learn about it.

Bridge Street Middle School seventh graders presented their “History of Wheeling” projects on Friday afternoon.

After choosing a historic location to learn about, the students went to work on their research. Then, they used those findings to make websites and edit videos with the help of Wheeling Heritage.

Some of these projects featured McColloch’s Leap, the Capitol Theatre and even Bridge Street Middle School.

Oglebay is one of the biggest parks in West Virginia. It’s 400 acres. It’s giant and I really enjoyed learning about it. I’ve really focused on the mansion and some of the horse stables, which may people don’t even know they’re there! Stryker Jaquay, 7th Grade Student

Teachers say it’s a creative way to make sure these students grow up to love where they live.

I told them, I said some you may be sitting on the next City Council or maybe being the Mayor of our city one day and I think it’s important to understand the history of Wheeling and for them to celebrate where they live. Shawna Safreed, 7th Grade Reading Teacher

Family members and community leaders came to check out all the projects in person.

Teachers say they even learned a thing or two, which lead to interesting discussions in the classroom.