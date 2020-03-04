Students shaping up their lives one cupcake at a time

There's a sweet new business in Moundsville helping kids discover their dreams, and you may have heard of the former football player who started the program.

by: Stephanie Grindley

Marshall County, W.Va. (WTRF) — You could say a life without dreams is like a cupcake without sprinkles. Cakery Square in Moundsville is on a mission is to give kids their purpose through baking.

The students we work with are written off and they don’t necessarily have a sense of purpose. They are told they are valuable and we care about them. They can be talented at something they didn’t even know they were interested in.

Wes Lyons, former WVU/Steelers player & leader of “The Pursuit”

Through making cupcakes, students from Marshall County’s alternative school are baking up their dreams. Started in Pittsburgh, “The Pursuit” program made its way to Moundsville January of 2020. The business, Cakery Square, is fully operated by the students.

In Pittsburg we took kids off the street, we pulled students out of bad situations. And I took a similar idea to do similar things here.”

Wes Lyons, former WVU/Steelers player & leader of “The Pursuit”

It goes more than just icing level. Through the simple act of decorating a cake, these students are changed.

I’m telling you, everyone here wished I was a better kid, and then this bakery came, and I’ve just been so much better. Wes says in the pursuit program that if you focus on something you can make it better for yourself. I started focusing, I really want to be in this bakery. I started pushing myself to be better for this and doing better for this.”

Candice Paugh, cupcake decorator and 9th grader at Gateway Achievement Center

Since the start of Lyon’s program, it has grown, with Moundsville being the first place in the expansion process. Some are decorators while others stick to baking. The impact on Gateway Achievement Center students is the icing, and cherry, on top.

I didn’t think it would be fun at first but Wes talked me into it, and I ended up liking it. It’s pretty fun. Something to do; keeps me out of trouble. Makes the school day go by better.

Donald Dayton, baker and 11th grader at Gateway Achievement Center

If you want to get your hands on one of these cupcakes, head here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

