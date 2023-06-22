STEUBENVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) — Summer vacation doesn’t have to just be about swimming and vacations…it’s also a chance to give your 12 weeks of free time to others.

That’s how Sycamore Volunteer Corp kids spent their afternoon Thursday, packing bags of food for needy children.

Not only are the 5th through 12th graders putting them together…they’ll deliver them throughout Steubenville and Wintersville as part of Sycamore’s Summer Mobile Food Pantry.

The students have also packed necessities for cancer patients, and recently helped a disabled woman move.