Students volunteer time to decorate for the elderly

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Students from several area schools volunteered their time helping to make the holidays brighter for some elderly residents.

Kids spent Thursday morning decorating Christmas trees at the Continuous Care Center at Wheeling Hospital .

Representatives from the center said they are happy to see young people from the community helping their residents enjoy the holidays.

Students from Bethlehem Elementary, Corpus Christi, St. Vincent de Paul and St. Michaels, Our Lady of Peace and Steenrod Elementary Schools all took part.

