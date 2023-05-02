WHEELING. W.Va. (WTRF) – Although the weather lately may not seem like it, summer will be here before we know it.

That means plenty of time to go for a swim.

Whether you’re in a pool or the ocean, knowing how to swim and be safe is key.

The Wheeling YMCA is about to start swim lessons for summer.

An eight-week long session begins on Saturday, May 6.

The YMCA has classes for kids of all ages.

They start as young as six-months old with “water babies” that’s from 11:00 to 11:30 a.m. on Saturdays.

Classes for three to five-year-olds are from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. on Saturdays. Classes for ages six and up start at 10:00 a.m.

“We can do private lessons. We do offer private lessons if you’re too late to sign up for group lessons. We do offer private lessons and that’s just one on one with the instructor and your child.” Jill Paul, Aquatics Director, Wheeling YMCA

Wheeling YMCA also has classes for adults who wish to learn how to swim.

Paul said classes do fill up fast, so don’t hesitate to sign your kids up.

Visit WheelingYMCA.org or call them at 304-242-8086.