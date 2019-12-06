Symphony on Ice returns to Wheeling

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Wheeling continues to celebrate the holiday season with the return of a Christmas classic.

Thursday was the night for the annual Symphony on Ice.

The Wheeling Symphony drew thousands to WesBanco Arena, but they weren’t treated to a normal performance.

The Orchestra was joined by a choir comprised of about 350 students from local schools.

Performing on the ice were figure skaters from both Wheeling and Pittsburgh, and even a few former figure skaters for the U.S. National Team.

