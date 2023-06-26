WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The downtown Wheeling landscape is always changing amid construction and there’s another project that’s moving closer to a major transformation.

The 1400 Market Block development is showing future tenants how the space could function.

Developers Desmone and Tipping Point partnered with Wheeling Heritage to help decide how the spaces can be best used for community wants and needs.

“The uses for this building were driven largely by the community. So, through market studies and different things that Wheeling Heritage and the city had endeavored on through the years we knew that one of the things that people really wanted to see more of downtown was restaurants with an outdoor dining component. The renderings are meant to just provide an idea of what is possible and to show the public that they’re moving forward with the things that they wanted.” Betsy Sweeny, Director of Heritage Programming, Wheeling Heritage

Renderings of the 1400 Market Block development in Downtown Wheeling

Desmone and Tipping Point also entered into agreements with community partners like the Wheeling YWCA, Helping Heroes and Grow Ohio Valley to use the property in the most effective way possible.

These community partnerships also allow for help with new market tax credits to fund the development. Once the funding and financials are in place, Sweeny explained the project will move to the next phase of development.

Plans show that the first floor of the spaces will be for retail or restaurants.

The upper floors will be apartments.