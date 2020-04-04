Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Tattoo and piercing shop donates PPE supplies to Belmont County Health Dept.

BRIDGEPORT, Ohio (WTRF) – Nonessential business may be closed to the public but Breaking Skin Tattoos and Body Piercing in Bridgeport continues to ensure our healthcare workers are protected on the frontlines.

After learning that the Belmont County Health Department was low on PPE supplies, the owners gathered all gloves and masks in their shop and donated them.

Osaka, Escape Spa and Nails, Gulf Port Energy and Ascent Resources also donated to the Belmont County Health Department.

