Team RWB Wheeling to run 26.2 Miles for Veterans 

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Seven local athletes will be running for something bigger than themselves in just five days from now.

The Wheeling Chapter of Team Red-White-Blue (RWB) is going on a marathon-long race in the Bataan Memorial Death March to support veterans. It’s all in the dessert and the mountains of New Mexico for 26.2 miles. Every runner will be carrying at least 35 pounds of weight with them.

It’s not that unique for the team to sign up for something like this. Team RWB is a veteran enrichment group, which is known for enriching the lives of veterans through physical and social activity.

We’re not creating Olympians here. We’re creating a healthy environment for the team and any new members coming in through the team. Miguel Encinas, Athletic Director for Team RWB

They’re only a small portion of the 10,000 runners slated to compete, which is 1,400 more runners compared to last year.

The run is Sunday, March 15.

If you’re interested in joining the team or taking a part in future events in support of veterans, you’re asked to sign up through their website.

