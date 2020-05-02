TeamDeclan: Community parade brings smile to local boy

WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – The Ohio Valley had one goal Saturday afternoon: bring a smile to a young boy’s face!
Four-year-old Declan McCombs is currently residing at home in hospice care. Relatives that describe him says that his smile lights up the world.
To ensure that smile doesn’t go away, dozens of community members came together for a special parade featuring local first responders, his favorite superhero characters and family and friends.
If you would like to mail Declan a personalized card, please send it to the following address: 4245 Wood St. Wheeling, WV 26003.
