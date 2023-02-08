WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) — A hug at the Ohio County courtroom Wednesday proved that the chains of addiction can’t compare to the bond of a mother and her children.

The Family Treatment Court celebrated its latest graduate through the year-long process with applause and tears.

The West Virginia Supreme Court of Appeals created the program to help struggling parents with therapy, employment and housing.

Jessica Reed was praised by Judge David Sims as a model student, and for her part, Reed says it handed her the keys to her freedom.

They gave me the tools to work my recovery with Northwood, Park Valley, I was able to get my job through the Homeless Coalition because of all of this. So it was really rewarding. Jessica Reed, Graduated Family Treatment Court

She started last March and did fantastic in the program, never had a problem with her, did everything we asked of her, and I’m really proud of her. Judge David J. Sims, 1st Judicial Circuit

The court has been in place for four years and was designed to keep families together—which Reed says is the biggest reward for her months of hard work.