WHEELING, W.Va. (WTRF) – Your chance at a $5,000 cash prize and an amazing night at Wheeling Island Hotel-Casino-Racetrack could be just around the corner.
The United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley will be hosting their annual September to Remember Reverse Raffle on Thursday, September 8 at the casino.
Tickets are $100 and are being sold by board members.
September to Remember is the kick off to the fundraiser for the United Way’s 2022-2023 campaign called “Raised Here. Stays Here”.
We draw down to the last five tickets and we either split and everybody gets 1,000 or we go for the main prize of 5,000. We are also going to have a silent auction with some items that are wonderful and donated from the publicJessica Rine, Executive Director, United Way of the Upper Ohio Valley
Tickets can be purchased by calling 304-232-4625 or by emailing jrine@unitedwayuov.org.