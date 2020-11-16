The Grinch won’t steal Christmas in Wellsburg: Christmas parade will go on in the city

WELLSBURG, W.Va. (WTRF) Wellsburg parade chairman Eric Fithyan announced that the Downtown Wellsburg Group will have its annual Christmas parade this year, and the parade theme is “Don’t Let the Grinch Steal Christmas.”

The parade will be held on Black Friday, November 27.

The parade lineup will be at 3:00 p.m. and the parade starts at 4:00 p.m.

Fithyan says people are concerned about COVID-19, and so are parade organizers. He encourages people to social distance and wear masks.

There will be no walking units in the parade, and all participants and spectators will wear masks.

There is a new parade route that will allow Wellsburg residents to stay on the porches of their homes as they watch the parade.

Visitors are encouraged to park on Charles Street in the business district or in the city park or open parking lots. The parade committee wants everyone to have a chance to see Santa.

“We are in this together and we won’t see a Grinch coming to town,” Fithyan said.

Fithyan encourages people to shop small by patronizing local businesses and acknowledges the many sponsors and people who are helping to make this event possible.