“The Meadows Casino, Racetrack, Hotel” reopens tomorrow with new guidelines

WASHINGTION, PA (WTRF)- As Counties in Pennsylvania transition into the “Green Phase” more and more business are reopening.

The Meadows Casino, Racetrack and Hotel will reopen the doors to guests on Tuesday at Noon but it comes with some changes.

Here are the “need-to-know” guidelines:

SOCIAL DISTANCING:

⦁ Capacity on the gaming floor will be limited to no more than 50% of maximum occupancy.

⦁ The installation of floor decals and signage to strictly enforce social distancing guidelines in areas where lines typically form.

⦁ Table game seating will be limited, and slot machines will be configured to meet social distancing requirements.

⦁ Live music, entertainment, convention, and banquet services will remain suspended.

⦁ There will be no large drawings, tournaments, or special events.

⦁ Restaurant offerings will be limited and serviced from The Eatery and Bistecca Steakhouse.

⦁ Adios Lounge, The Carvery, Delvins, and The Pub will remain closed.

⦁ The poker room, bowling alley and valet will also be closed.

HEALTH AND SAFETY:

⦁ Team members and vendors will be required to wear masks and will undergo a health screening each day, including temperature checks, prior to their shift.

⦁ Guests will be required to wear masks prior to entry.

⦁ Slot machines and table games will be thoroughly and regularly cleaned throughout the day.

⦁ Sanitizer stations will be installed on the casino floor and be readily available throughout the facility.

⦁ We will deploy a fog machine to disinfect and sanitize the property every night.