ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio (WTRF) – It started as a way to honor Purple Heart recipients and now it’s expanding farther out into the Ohio Valley.

42 Purple Heart parking spaces are now reserved for combat wounded veterans at different businesses in both West Virginia and Ohio.

The latest one was dedicated on Friday at Buffalo Wild Wings in St. Clairsville near the Ohio Valley Mall.

The Project was started by VFW Post 4442 in Elm Grove and its commander Wally McMasters.

Any business or establishment is welcome to reserve a space.

If you’d like to do so, call Commander Wally McMasters at 606-793-3004.