The Ohio County Sheriff’s Department Welcomes Furry Friend

The Ohio County Sheriff’s Department has welcomed a furry friend as its newest member to the team Saturday. It could be the start of seeing more comfort dogs throughout the community.

The Golden Retriever is only 8 weeks old.

He’s a comfort dog and goes by the names “Remi” or “Deputy Ring of Fire Remington”. According to Deputies, he will be working with children at community-oriented events as well as victims of domestic violence cases. They say it’s part of the mission to facilitate a positive impact in the community.

Deputies say he’s not like the working K9 dogs, but he already claimed his spot on the team.

“He’s already fitting in just perfectly. He has a favorite toy already. It’s a coffee cup and doughnuts, so fits right in. He’s a very relaxed dog.” Tom Howard, Ohio County Sheriff

The Sheriff’s Department tag-teamed with the Ohio Valley Wellness Coalition when making the puppy an addition to the team.

The puppy should be in training in three weeks.