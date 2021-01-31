The Tooth Fairy is real, and she is making Powhatan Elementary School buzz with excitement

POWHATAN POINT, OHIO (WTRF) — Powhatan Point Elementary School is a magical place — at least for one little girl and her quick-thinking principal.

A young girl named Makenna had a mishap during lunch recently. Her tooth fell out.

Makenna, the staff and even school principal Zac Housley looked all over the cafeteria, but their search was in vain.

They could not find Makenna’s tooth.

Oh however will the Tooth Fairy believe that Makenna lost her tooth? Would the Tooth Fairy pay her for a missing tooth? And what if the Tooth Fairy didn’t even come to see Makenna? After all, with no tooth there would be no reason to visit.

Everyone was sad about the lost tooth.

But Principal Housley came up with a brilliant plan! He would write a letter to the Tooth Fairy explaining the situation and offer testimony that Makenna had really lost her tooth at lunch. He had the Tooth Fairy’s number and address in his phone. In the letter, he even described that Makenna had a gap in her mouth to prove no tooth was there.

Principal Housley’s official letter to the Tooth Fairy.

Although we don’t know yet how the story ends, we are pretty sure it ended well for Makenna.

