There is a new food bank in Ohio… and it’s a drive through

There’s a new place where people in the Shadyside area can turn to for food.

The Shadyside Council of Churches has a new food pantry at the Lincoln Avenue United Methodist Church.

The food pantry is currently operating in a drive thru format on the third Thursday of every month from 9 to 11 AM and 5 to 7 PM.

While it is meant to those who are in need in the Shadyside area, nobody will be turned away.

Pastor Seth Filburn says that while a drive through is how they need to operate due to the pandemic, it will not always be that way.

“Once people are allowed to come in and get it, there will be limits on how many cans per family based on your size and then we can get a little bit more into what will people actually want versus what we’re just giving them because this is what we have here or this is what we’ve selected for them to have.” Pastor Seth Filburn – Lincoln Avenue United Methodist Church

Pastor Filburn also said that they could always use more donations of either food or money to help them supply the food bank.