MARSHALL COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – For pages and pages they’ve captured stories of the Ohio Valley’s veterans and the authors of “Marshall County Patriots and Heroes” aren’t stopping any time soon.

Gary Rider and Roseanna Dakan Keller unveiled volume 13 of the series.

It features entire family histories from Marshall County and beyond that capture decades of service.

As part of this volume, the authors featured shared the story of World War II Navy WAVE Louise Adams.

A group of veterans honored her for that service. Author Gary Rider called her an inspiration to keep going.

We have to keep telling the story simply because of the veterans who are out there who want to tell their stories. They need to be told because the kids need to know what people did for us as Americans, the freedoms that we have that they protected with their lives every day and made supreme sacrifices in many cases for us. Gary Rider, Author

If you’d like to read Volume 13 of “Marshall County Patriots and Heroes” you can find it at the Moundsville Marshall County Public Library and the Moundsville Pharmacy.

By the way, the authors say Volume 14 is already in the works.