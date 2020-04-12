Call the coronavirus hotline with your questions at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH

Thunderbirds fly over hospitals to thank healthcare workers, first responders

Good News

by: Lucas Wright and Kaitlyn Olvera

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds flew over the Las Vegas valley Saturday afternoon for a #VegasGoesBlue flyover to thank healthcare workers and first responders.

On Friday, Boulder City Social announced on their Facebook page that Boulder City Hospital and the Veterans Nursing Department were also added to the list of flyover locations.

Below is a look at the flight path:

