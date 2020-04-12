Thunderbirds fly over hospitals to thank healthcare workers, first responders

WATCH THE FLYOVER:
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds flew over the Las Vegas valley Saturday afternoon for a #VegasGoesBlue flyover to thank healthcare workers and first responders.
Be sure to share the pictures or video you get to 8 News Now! Email: pix@8newsnow.com
On Friday, Boulder City Social announced on their Facebook page that Boulder City Hospital and the Veterans Nursing Department were also added to the list of flyover locations.
Below is a look at the flight path:
